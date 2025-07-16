Hyundai launches new customer rewards program

Hyundai Rewards is a three-tier rewards program offering new and current Hyundai owners discounts on new vehicles and Bluelink™ services

As part of its commitment to an excellent customer experience, Hyundai Motor America is launching a new customer benefits program – Hyundai Rewards. The new program offers new and current Hyundai owners discounts on new vehicles and Bluelink™ services. It’s free for owners to join through their MyHyundai account and easy to earn rewards through a variety of activities such as completing scheduled maintenance or using Bluelink™ features.

“With the all-new Hyundai Rewards program, we are looking to enhance the Hyundai ownership experience for our loyal customers,” said Michel Poirier, vice president, aftersales and customer experience, Hyundai Motor America. “We wanted to create a program that felt interactive and made owning a Hyundai feel more rewarding. Hyundai Rewards is easy for customers to join and earn with actions they are already taking.”

The program offers three tiers of rewards – silver, gold and blue, with blue being the highest. Hyundai owners will begin earning silver tier rewards immediately upon signing up.

REWARD OPTIONS SILVER GOLD BLUE Hyundai ICE Vehicle Purchase Discount $250.00 $300.00 Hyundai Electric Vehicle Purchase Discount $250.00 $300.00 $400.00 Bluelink™ Connected Care and Remote Discount 50% off 50% off 60% off

Unlike rewards programs from other auto manufacturers, Hyundai rewards is not a point-based system and requires no credit check or credit card-earning component. Owners are rewarded for actions they are already taking to engage with the brand.

After enrolling, Hyundai Rewards members simply earn their way to the next rewards tier by completing a variety of activities in a calendar year. Earn activities include:

Purchasing or leasing a new or certified pre-owned Hyundai vehicle Automatically moves members into the next available rewards tier

Completing scheduled maintenance

Completing a recall or service campaign

Signing up for a Bluelink paid subscription

Using Remote services

Using Digital Key

SOURCE: Hyundai