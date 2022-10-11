Electric vehicles and the grid

This Automotive World report explores the innovations and investments underway to ensure grid stability in the wake of growing EV sales

Special report: Electric vehicles and the grid

Sales of electric vehicles (EVs) are on the rise, but is the grid ready? Not at the moment. The race is on to ensure there is enough electricity to power the coming wave of EV. Players are tackling the challenge from numerous angles, including solar powered-cars, solar-powered car parks, smart charging technology.

In this report:

Special report: Electric vehicles and the grid’ presents insight from: 

  • 3ti
  • ADS-TEC
  • Aptera
  • Australian Renewable Energy Agency
  • Driivz
  • Lightyear
  • Schneider Electric
  • Verizon

