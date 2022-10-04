V2G charging can secure Australia’s grid as EV uptake grows

ARENA’s Chief Executive explains how grid strain caused by Australia’s accelerating EV uptake can be avoided. By Will Girling

In July 2022, energy market analyst Cornwall Insights determined that electric vehicles (EVs) are likely to overtake internal combustion engine vehicles in Australia by 2038. A notable consequence, it found, is that household energy peaks caused by charging these EVs have the potential to overwhelm national electric grids.

Based on the peaks and troughs of EV charging in 2022, the company found that adding more vehicles proportional to growth estimates created significant strain between 7pm and 10pm. This window coincides with the end of daily commuting and is, therefore, when most customers will likely recharge their vehicle. The potential consequences are grid damage and electricity blackouts, with consumers subsequently left without power for extended periods of time.

