How to turn EVs from grid threat to balancing opportunity

The ecosystem required to support electric vehicle (EV) charging is incredibly complex, involving numerous players, working in diverse environments, that all need to communicate in an organised way. A lack of coordination or poor communication at any stage could interrupt pivotal power supplies or taint the end-user experience. Broken or unavailable chargers, unexpected high energy demand, inaccurate billing, or a lack of green energy make for unhappy fleets and consumers, potentially thwarting the success of the e-mobility revolution and its sustainability targets.

This is where Driivz comes in. “Our operating system serves as the glue between the mobility world and the energy world,” says Doron Frenkel, Driivz Founder and Chief Executive. The Israel-based company offers a smart software platform for EV charging and energy management. It boasts more than one million drivers on the platform, which is supporting around 600 different types of chargers. Its mission is all about charging in a smarter, more efficient way.