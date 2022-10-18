The shift towards zero-emission propulsion and the software-defined vehicle is dramatically complicating the vehicle development process. Automakers and suppliers face a sizeable transition not only within their product lines but also their manufacturing plants and supply chains and wider industry regulations. New technology needs to be developed and implemented faster than ever, and by teams increasingly spread across numerous geographies and time zones.
The right project management tools can make a huge difference when it comes to meeting cost, quality and time requirements. Most are designed to enhance collaboration and innovation, and facilitate the better use of data. In today’s capital intensive and rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem, it’s an investment nobody can afford to overlook.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- As projects grow more complex, so too will management tools
- Goal definition is integral to the success of CASE projects
- Development platforms evolve as electronic content soars
- E-mobility puts pressure on project timing and cost KPIs
- BMW: taking a ‘complete’ approach to project management
- Low-code to the rescue as CASE mobility complicates product development
- Programme management is the bridge between OEMs and suppliers
‘Special report: Automotive project management’ presents insight from:
- Actify
- Arthur D Little
- BMW
- Continental
- Hexagon
- Jama Software
- Mendix
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events