The shift towards zero-emission propulsion and the software-defined vehicle is dramatically complicating the vehicle development process. Automakers and suppliers face a sizeable transition not only within their product lines but also their manufacturing plants and supply chains and wider industry regulations. New technology needs to be developed and implemented faster than ever, and by teams increasingly spread across numerous geographies and time zones.

The right project management tools can make a huge difference when it comes to meeting cost, quality and time requirements. Most are designed to enhance collaboration and innovation, and facilitate the better use of data. In today’s capital intensive and rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem, it’s an investment nobody can afford to overlook.

In this report:

‘Special report: Automotive project management’ presents insight from: