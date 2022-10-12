Development platforms evolve as electronic content soars

As the automotive industry progresses towards increasingly connected, software-defined cars, product development projects have become much more complex. Safety now pervades almost all aspects of the vehicle, while at the same time the pressure is on to develop new features quicker. To add to the challenge, companies face extensive and rigorous documentation requirements throughout the process.

Jama Software has seen first-hand the need for smarter tools, particularly in the wake of the digital revolution. “While building mechanically safe cars has long been a focus of the automotive industry, a new way of looking at safety is needed for electronic systems,” says Adrian Rolufs, Director of Solutions at Jama Software. “These systems must consider functional safety and cyber security. To ensure the safety and security of these systems, safe technical solutions must be applied and safe processes followed.”