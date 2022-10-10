As projects grow more complex, so too will management tools

Automakers are pouring time, money, and resources into new product development around clean, connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles. But even the best idea and the biggest budgets can be let down by poor project management. Research from the Project Management Institute (PMI) has shown that organisations with formalised project management practices have more positive outcomes. In fact, those that implement processes and systems to develop skills related to project management are up to 14 times more likely to achieve their targets.

While these findings apply to all industries, the automotive sector faces ever greater time and cost pressures in the wake of new mobility technology and increasing project complexity. Klaus Schmitz (KS) and Wolf-Dieter Hoppe (WDH), Partners with Arthur D Little’s Automotive Practice in Germany, have been providing strategic advice on project management to automotive players and can testify to the impact this area can have on business success. Automotive World hears their take on the situation and the outlook for the automotive sector moving forward.