Goal definition is integral to the success of CASE projects

Although it first emerged in the late 1980s, VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous) is an acronym that appositely describes the global market in which automotive must operate today.

So far, the challenges of 2022 have included new vehicle sales that are still below pre-pandemic volumes, disrupted supply chains on crucial components, the shift to electric powertrains, and employee layoffs. In a Mobex webinar from May 2021, speakers from Continental suggested that we are now living in “VUCA world.” Over a year later, Andreas Hessler, Project Management Executive at Continental Automotive, not only believes this is still accurate but that project management itself needs to fundamentally change.