It has been over ten years since automakers began rolling out safety features on vehicles which not only alert drivers to hazards, but allow the vehicle to take action in the event of a unavoidable collision. The typical example is automatic emergency braking, designed primarily to prevent rear-end crashes. This sort of active safety technology is what many think of when considering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the societal benefits of which are now largely proven.

Yet over time, ADAS has also come to mean convenience. With the advent of higher-level systems including Tesla’s Autopilot and the many equivalents across different brands, automakers are turning their attention to how they can lighten the load for drivers, and eventually how they might free up their time. This presents the industry with a wealth of questions: how will it change the way players do business? How can the jump from Level 2 to Level 3 be performed successfully, from a regulatory and safety point of view? And before that, what progress has the industry made on making proven life-saving technologies like AEB standard on all new vehicles? These questions and more are explored in this latest special report from Automotive World, now available for subscribers to download.

In this report:

‘Special report: Advanced driver assistance systems’ presents insight from:

AImotive

Bosch

Cox Automotive Mobility

Daimler

European Transport Safety Council (ETSC)

General Motors

Harman

J.D. Power

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

Thatcham Research

Toyota Motor Europe

Velodyne

Volvo Cars

ZF

