What are the implications of a burgeoning ADAS market?

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) was introduced to the passenger car segment towards the end of the noughties. Unsurprisingly, Volvo was among those automakers at the vanguard: in 2008, the long-term champion of safety announced that the XC60 would be equipped with ‘City Safety’ as standard, a combination of collision warning and auto-brake capability….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference