What are the implications of a burgeoning ADAS market?

In mature markets, ADAS is becoming standard on new vehicles. For the industry, it means more than improved safety. By Xavier Boucherat, Freddie Holmes and Jack Hunsley

   February 22, 2021

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) was introduced to the passenger car segment towards the end of the noughties. Unsurprisingly, Volvo was among those automakers at the vanguard: in 2008, the long-term champion of safety announced that the XC60 would be equipped with ‘City Safety’ as standard, a combination of collision warning and auto-brake capability….

Close
Close