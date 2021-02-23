Computing power and partnerships among Tier 1 priorities for ADAS

Advanced driver assistance systems are changing the way Tier 1s do business, creating new requirements and relationships between manufacturers. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 23, 2021

Tier 1s are at the heart of the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) ramp-up for a number of reasons. On the one hand, they have long been leading suppliers of components that are essential for ADAS platforms, notably sensors. ZF, for example, is the world’s largest supplier of automotive cameras, whilst names such as Denso and Bosch dominate the automotive radar segment.

Close
Close