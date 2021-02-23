Concern mounts over ‘confusing’ driver assistance language

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming more common in everyday vehicles. But are consumers using them, and more importantly, do they understand their limitations?

There are many ADAS features available today. Some provide driver alerts while others can help to steer, brake and accelerate in certain conditions. More advanced highway pilots—which can drive the vehicle in defined situations under driver supervision—are also becoming more common. These were first popularised by Tesla’s Autopilot feature, but similar Level 2 systems are also available from General Motors, Nissan and Volvo Cars. These systems offer hands-off, feet-off driving, but some drivers have wrongly assumed that eyes-off driving is also possible.

When used correctly, studies have shown that ADAS does improve driving safety. These technologies keep drivers better informed while behind the wheel and can react faster than a human in emergencies. However, some features are unintuitive or communicate poorly with drivers. A lack of familiarity can even lead…