CASE evolution complicates mobility M&A

Mobility players are facing growing pressure to evolve in new directions, adapt new technologies, and deliver new products and services. To do so, many are seeking to bring in outside skillsets and assets through mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and activity in this space is heating up.

Global consulting firm Charles River Associates (CRA) estimates that 2021 was the most active year on record in terms of M&A within the mobility sector. “It is white hot right now,” says Enrique Glotzer, Principal at CRA. “There is so much activity going on.”