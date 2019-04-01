The inevitability of vehicle electrification is broadly accepted across the automotive industry, but a number of significant challenges remain that continue to hinder the speed of adoption and success of electric vehicles (EVs), at the forefront of which are the availability of charging infrastructure and the battery technology itself.

In ‘Special report: The future of electric vehicle batteries’, Automotive World considers the changing nature of the EV battery supply base, new battery technologies, the potential for batteries in their post-EV life, the controversy surrounding cobalt, and heavy truck industry’s perspective on vehicle electrification.

Automotive World’s report on the future of EV batteries presents insight and opinion from leading stakeholders involved in the development of technologies and business models that will power the electric vehicles of the future.

In this report:

Executive summary

Speed of change adds to EV battery investment challenge

The time is now: appetite for EVs is growing, says Nissan

The EV battery supply battle has only just begun

Cooperation and technology partnerships essential for EV battery success

Lowering costs and growing expertise power latest EV battery development

A continuing role for hybrids calls for high-power battery solutions

Future tech hopes to break EV battery barriers

Electric truck battery innovation is evolving, but slowly

Could electric vehicle batteries go cobalt-free?

Urgency builds around EV battery retirement plans

‘Special report: The future of electric vehicle batteries’ provides insight from a range of industry stakeholders, including:

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

BMZ Group

Deloitte

EVA Fahrzeugtechnik

Mahle

Navigant Research

Nissan

North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE)

Oliver Wyman

Solid Power

Umicore

Wood Mackenzie

