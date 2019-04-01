The inevitability of vehicle electrification is broadly accepted across the automotive industry, but a number of significant challenges remain that continue to hinder the speed of adoption and success of electric vehicles (EVs), at the forefront of which are the availability of charging infrastructure and the battery technology itself.
In ‘Special report: The future of electric vehicle batteries’, Automotive World considers the changing nature of the EV battery supply base, new battery technologies, the potential for batteries in their post-EV life, the controversy surrounding cobalt, and heavy truck industry’s perspective on vehicle electrification.
Automotive World’s report on the future of EV batteries presents insight and opinion from leading stakeholders involved in the development of technologies and business models that will power the electric vehicles of the future.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Speed of change adds to EV battery investment challenge
- The time is now: appetite for EVs is growing, says Nissan
- The EV battery supply battle has only just begun
- Cooperation and technology partnerships essential for EV battery success
- Lowering costs and growing expertise power latest EV battery development
- A continuing role for hybrids calls for high-power battery solutions
- Future tech hopes to break EV battery barriers
- Electric truck battery innovation is evolving, but slowly
- Could electric vehicle batteries go cobalt-free?
- Urgency builds around EV battery retirement plans
‘Special report: The future of electric vehicle batteries’ provides insight from a range of industry stakeholders, including:
- Benchmark Mineral Intelligence
- BMZ Group
- Deloitte
- EVA Fahrzeugtechnik
- Mahle
- Navigant Research
- Nissan
- North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE)
- Oliver Wyman
- Solid Power
- Umicore
- Wood Mackenzie
…
