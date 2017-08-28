Electrification, automation, increased engine power and general technological advances have led to significant changes in vehicle braking technology.
This Automotive World special report contains a series of articles on developments in automotive braking technology based on exclusive in-depth interviews with brake system suppliers, light vehicle manufacturers and HD truck and bus OEMs.
In this report:
- Eight trends in vehicle braking
- The bus of the future needs new brake tech, says Daimler
- Autonomous emergency braking enters a new stage
- Braking performance visibility essential for safe trucks, says Volvo
- Rising engine power mirrored by performance brake demand
- Electrified and integrated: brake suppliers brace for next-gen complexity
- Electrification and automation demand new brake tech
- Interview: Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group
- Strong and stable: HD sector continues to build on ABS
- Market forces, not mandates, to boost AEB uptake
‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ features exclusive interviews with:
- Peter Schumacher, Senior Manager Chassis & Systems, Daimler Buses
- Werner Uhler, Director of Product Management, Bosch Driver Assistance Systems
- Carl Johan Almqvist, Traffic and Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks
- Dan Sandberg, Chief Executive, Brembo North America
- David Milot, Vice President of Brake System Applications, ZF North America
- Karl-Friedrich Woersdoerfer, Vice President of Product Development, Continental Hydraulic Brake Systems
- Cristina Arias, Head of Program Management and Business Development, Continental Vehicle Dynamics
- Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group
- Mark Melletat, Director of Field Operations, Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems
- Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General, Euro NCAP
