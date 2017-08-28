Electrification, automation, increased engine power and general technological advances have led to significant changes in vehicle braking technology.

This Automotive World special report contains a series of articles on developments in automotive braking technology based on exclusive in-depth interviews with brake system suppliers, light vehicle manufacturers and HD truck and bus OEMs.

In this report:

Eight trends in vehicle braking

The bus of the future needs new brake tech, says Daimler

Autonomous emergency braking enters a new stage

Braking performance visibility essential for safe trucks, says Volvo

Rising engine power mirrored by performance brake demand

Electrified and integrated: brake suppliers brace for next-gen complexity

Electrification and automation demand new brake tech

Interview: Alan Lee, Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group

Strong and stable: HD sector continues to build on ABS

Market forces, not mandates, to boost AEB uptake

‘Special report: Innovations in vehicle braking’ features exclusive interviews with:

Peter Schumacher, Senior Manager Chassis & Systems, Daimler Buses

Senior Manager Chassis & Systems, Werner Uhler , Director of Product Management, Bosch Driver Assistance Systems

, Director of Product Management, Carl Johan Almqvist , Traffic and Product Safety Director, Volvo Trucks

, Traffic and Product Safety Director, Dan Sandberg , Chief Executive, Brembo North America

, Chief Executive, David Milot , Vice President of Brake System Applications, ZF North America

, Vice President of Brake System Applications, Karl-Friedrich Woersdoerfer , Vice President of Product Development, Continental Hydraulic Brake Systems

, Vice President of Product Development, Cristina Arias , Head of Program Management and Business Development, Continental Vehicle Dynamics

, Head of Program Management and Business Development, Alan Lee , Assistant President and CTO, BWI Group

, Assistant President and CTO, Mark Melletat , Director of Field Operations, Meritor WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

, Director of Field Operations, Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General, Euro NCAP

