Geely Auto launches in Poland with Geely EX5, a highly acclaimed BEV model

Geely Auto announced its entry into Poland with the presale of the pure electric SUV model, the Geely EX5

Geely Auto announced its entry into Poland with the presale of the pure electric SUV model, the Geely EX5. The step into Poland, one of the key markets in the Middle and Eastern Europe, marks Geely Auto’s further accomplishment of its commitment to providing electrified and sustainable mobility solutions to worldwide customers.

Moe Wang, Vice President of Geely Auto International, excitedly stated that, “Poland is an important part of Geely Auto’s global strategy. As one of Europe’s dynamic markets, it’s showing strong growth in electric vehicle adoption. In May 2025 alone, BEV sales went up 54%, and PHEVs jumped 79%—signaling a strong demand for cleaner mobility. Geely Auto is well-positioned to meet that demand.”

Following its presence in more than 25 countries, the Geely EX5 has now officially arrived in Poland, boasting its intelligent features, user-friendly driving experience, and state-of-the-art design. This electric SUV boasts aerodynamic body lines that seamlessly blend with a smartly crafted interior, making it the winner of the prestigious Red Dot Award, MUSE Design Award, IDA Design Award, and A’ Design Award.

Geely Auto is raising the bar for safety standards, particularly in battery technology. Geely batteries have successfully passed rigorous international safety tests, including the demanding needle penetration test, without fire or explosion. Additionally, the Geely EX5 earned five stars in the Euro NCAP safety assessment.

The Geely EX5 boasts an average range of up to 430 km (WLTP), fast charging capability from 30% to 80% in just 20 minutes, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in under 7 seconds (6.9s). This unique model is built on Geely Auto’s revolutionary GEA platform.

“This will be the premiere of the summer, but with a long-term vision for brand development. We want to attract drivers with innovative technologies and a modern design. At Geely Auto, we believe everyone deserves an exceptional mobility experience. That’s why Geely vehicles combine safety, technology, innovation, and style. I believe we’ll empower users to explore new horizons and new possibilities. It’s a completely fresh perspective on the automotive experience,” said Karol Kostrzewa, General Manager of Geely Poland.

Experience and innovation

Since its founding in 1986, Geely Auto has pursued innovation and continuous development. The past few years have witnessed its surge on the global stage, while the new energy portfolio and the overseas business have become the two important engines. In 2024 alone, Geely Auto Group sold over 2.17 million vehicles, achieving a 32% year-on-year increase in total sales. The sales number of electric and hybrid vehicles was 0.88 million units, up by 92% compared to the previous year. At the same time, the export sales grew 57% on a YoY basis, to 414,522 units.

For over a decade, Geely Auto has been devoted to and rooted in Europe, with established R&D Centers and Design Studios around the region that drive innovation and successfully operate in more than 10 markets, maintaining a strong and stable presence. “Europe has long served as Geely Auto’s hub for innovation and design. Our advanced New Energy Vehicle (NEV) technology and strong grasp of the local market dynamics provide major advantages as we expand in the Polish market. We are confident that it will mark a whole new phase of our globalization”. Alex Nan, Vice President of Geely Auto Group and CEO of Geely Auto International, commented.

Geely’s official distributor in Poland is Jameel Motors – an international mobility brand owned by Abdul Latif Jameel, with over 70 years of industry experience. Jameel Motors is an independent, global distributor of vehicles and a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. It collaborates with leading automotive brands and operates in more than 10 countries worldwide, including the UK, UAE, Japan, China, Australia, and now Poland.

SOURCE: Geely