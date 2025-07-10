Toyota Tsusho America completes acquisition of Radius Recycling

Acquisition advances Toyota Tsusho’s circular economy initiatives, solidifies Radius Recycling’s leadership position

Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (“TAI”), a subsidiary of Toyota Tsusho Corporation (“Toyota Tsusho”), today completed the acquisition of Radius Recycling, Inc. (“Radius”), a leading North American recycling company with a network of over 100 locations.

The transaction advances key Toyota Tsusho strategic goals, including its commitment to building a circular economy focused on recycling throughout the automobile lifecycle, as well as accelerating progress towards carbon neutrality, and delivering long-term value to employees, customers, suppliers, and communities.

“We are delighted to welcome Radius into the Toyota Tsusho family,” said Naoyuki Hata, TAI President & CEO. “Radius’ proven track record and strong presence in the North American recycling industry closely reflect our shared mission to create Better Solutions for a Better Future. Building on our longstanding relationship, this acquisition will help expand our circular economy initiatives, enhance the supply of high-quality recycled resources, and deliver better solutions for our customers and our planet.”

“Joining forces with Toyota Tsusho opens new doors for Radius, our employees, and our valued customers and suppliers,” said Tamara Lundgren, Radius CEO. “Drawing from the combined strengths of both organizations, this is an opportunity to accelerate Radius’ strategic priorities, access new growth opportunities, and further solidify our position as a leader in North American recycling.”

Radius will continue to operate from its current headquarters in Portland, Oregon, following the close of the transaction, with its management, employees, operating facilities, strategy, and brand retained.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Radius common shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market.

SOURCE: Radius Recycling