Maserati MCPURA: the essence of performance debuts at Goodwood

Maserati unveils the new MCPURA super sports car: pure energy, pure elegance, pure performance

Maserati has raised the curtain on the world premiere of the new MCPURA super sports car, an expression of the purest essence of energy and performance the Trident way. The new masterpiece, 100% made in Italy, was unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025, the international event that every year celebrates the most iconic cars and the most extraordinary performances in the evocative setting of the South Downs National Park, West Sussex.

An evolution of the MC20 Halo Car – which in 2020 launched a new era for the brand – the new MCPURA takes up its spirit and amplifies it to its most intense and refined form. The work has focused on the exterior design, materials and interior finishes, but the core remains the same: the powerful and unmistakable 630-CV V6 Nettuno engine, a symbol of Maserati’s passion for performance. After all, MCPURA encompasses everything that makes the Maserati driving experience unique, i.e. the ability to connect without filters with the driver, transmitting the most extreme elegance, exhilarating driving performance and timeless artisanship.

Pure elegance, character and emotion. The name itself reveals the essence of a model designed to embody, in its most concentrated form, the most authentic values of the Trident. It is no coincidence that an iconic formula was chosen for the launch campaign: E = MCPURA. Powerful hyperbole, inspired by Einstein’s theory of relativity, which celebrates an energy with the capacity to multiply until it becomes a pure expression of excellence.

Santo Ficili, Maserati COO, stated: “With MCPURA, Maserati is once again regaining its rightful place: at the top and in its stomping ground. Both versions – coupé and Cielo – are created at our historic Modena facility, where the heart of the Trident has been beating for almost 90 years. This is where the entire MCPURA production process takes place: we produce the Nettuno engine, assemble each component and carry out the most exclusive customisation at the Maserati Officine Fuoriserie. Modena is not just our headquarters; it forms part of our identity. We are the oldest automotive marque in the Motor Valley, an area we have helped to build and that we continue to represent around the world. From there, we proudly tell the story of Italian excellence and luxury”.

At Goodwood, the new super sports car was presented in the sophisticated Ai Aqua Rainbow body colour – designed as part of the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme, in a matte version for the coupé and in gloss for the MCPURA Cielo – which, in its very name, is reminiscent of light in movement. It is a blue that changes in the sun, producing a rainbow effect. It is inspired by the prism: breaking down white light, then capturing all its facets and creating a unique and pure colour. The Trident on the grille and the C-pillar, and the insignia on both sides of the car are in a magenta colour with blue mica, making the combination even more elegant. The logo in the same colour is also repeated in the middle of the rims, with a specific burnished diamond-cut finish. In contrast to the respective bodies, the details are in gloss on the coupé and matte on the convertible. Finally, the standout features in both cars are the seats in Alcantara Ice, laser-etched to bring out the Trident with brand-new visuals. The resulting image is both futuristic and sporty with a double-sided backing, an iridescent red with blue and an iridescent blue with red, which enhances the forms and takes up the same shades of the exterior details. The “lasered” processing is used to convey three-dimensionality, creating a combination of the sporty elegance of Alcantara.

The colour palette available for the MCPURA is eye-catching and evocative; it consists of a selection of different body colours specially designed for the new super sports car, with a strong reference to both the Italian spirit and Maserati’s iconic heritage. Three innovations stand out: the brand-new Devil Orange, a combination of vibrant energy and audacity; and the elegant dual-layer metallic Verde Royale and Night Interaction, two sophisticated and luxurious shades to emphasise the role of the MCPURA as the Maserati brand’s new standard-bearer, the epitome of Italian luxury around the world.

The colour palette has therefore been further expanded, partly thanks to the multiple possibilities for customisation offered by Maserati Fuoriserie programme, including over thirty body colours, whether solid, metallic, three-layer, four-layer or matte.

Available immediately in coupé and convertible versions, the new MCPURA has four distinctive features: the carbon-fibre body; the Maserati-patented V6 Nettuno engine; the “Butterfly” doors; and the retractable glass roof, for the convertible version (MCPURA Cielo). Specifically, the carbon-fibre monocoque pairs rigidity and lightness, so much so that the total weight comes in at under 1,500 kg. Thanks to its power output of 630 CV, it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio: 2.33 kg/CV.

MCPURA can also count on the power of the now-iconic V6 Nettuno engine, the result of a true technological revolution, covered by international patents and 100% made at Maserati, which saw the light together with the MC20. Specifically, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo delivers 630 CV at 7500 rpm and 720 Nm of torque from 3000 rpm. The power-to-weight ratio is 210 CV/litre. This engine’s secret lies in the innovative pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin spark plugs. This technology is derived from Formula 1 and – thanks to Maserati as the patent holder – is now available in an engine destined for the road.

The third hallmark of the MCPURA is the “Butterfly” doors, to improve access to the passenger compartment and simultaneously reveal the carbon-fibre structure of the chassis. Finally, in the Cielo version, MCPURA introduces a retractable roof in polymer-dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC) glass, the first to do so in its class, with the ability to switch from opaque to transparent in one second. The onboard experience thus becomes multi-faceted: all-encompassing with the roof closed and opaque; a unique “sky feeling” when the roof is transparent; holistic with the top down.

The MCPURA is produced at the historic Maserati plant on Viale Ciro Menotti, Modena, where in addition to the Nettuno engine, the GT2 Stradale and – from Q4 2025 – the iconic GranTurismo and GranCabrio are also made. The plant stands out for its innovation and artisanship partly thanks to the Officine Maserati Fuoriserie, a recently opened space dedicated to the most refined customisation at the House of the Trident. As such, MCPURA completes its 100% made in Modena path from development to production, all the way to the paintwork of the Fuoriserie versions in the new paint shops.

