Xpeng debuts all-new G6 and AI-defined P7+ at Goodwood Festival of Speed, setting a new benchmark for intelligent EV’s

New Xpeng G6 makes bold statement as fastest-charging EV in Its class

Xpeng, a global leader in smart electric vehicles powered by cutting-edge AI and innovation, electrifies the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 10–13) with the first dynamic drives of its all-new G6. As the fastest-charging EV in its class, the G6 redefines expectations for the next generation of intelligent electric mobility. At Goodwood XPENG will also showcase the P7+,Fastback Sedan, the first AI-defined electric vehicle.

With its sleek, futuristic design and groundbreaking technology, the new Xpeng G6 features an advanced LFP-based 800V high-voltage battery pack — free from precious metals — that enables industry-leading ultra-fast charging. The G6 blends exceptional performance, smart features, and an innovative design ethos, all offered at an accessible price point.

Xpeng’s latest breakthrough showcases what a smart EV can truly be: faster, smarter, and more attainable than ever before.

The heart of innovation: lithium iron phosphate battery

At the core of the 2025 G6 is an industry-first upgrade to an lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery — 68.5 kWh for the Standard Range and 80.8 kWh for the Long Range and Performance trims — replacing the previous 66 kWh and 87.5 kWh lithium-ion batteries. This shift eliminates the use of expensive and less sustainable materials such as cobalt, manganese, and nickel, offering an Eco-friendlier solution without compromising performance.

With a peak charging power now reaching 451 kW (up from 215 kW and 280 kW), the G6 can charge from 10% to 80% in just 12 minutes — a best-in-class figure — delivering up to 535 km of range (with 18” wheels) on a single charge.

Ultimate safety and durability

Safety remains a cornerstone of Xpeng’s philosophy. The new G6 as well as the P7+ features a bulletproof-level battery protected by a 4-3-4 structural safety framework and ballistic-grade armor, capable of withstanding extreme conditions — including 1,000°C heat and 80 tons of side crush pressure. Additionally, the battery lifespan has been increased by 30%, meeting the most stringent safety standards.

Evolutionary design enhancements

The new Xpeng G6 blends bold design with smart aerodynamics. Key updates include a full-width 1942 mm Starlight Wing LED light bar, integrated turn signals, a cleaner rear diffuser, and a matte Gray Xpeng logo repositioned from the bonnet to the hood. The wheel arches are now body-coloured, and the new ‘Ducktail’ rear design adds 5 mm to the vehicle’s length while enhancing stance and road presence.

The new Black Edition features full black exterior trim, 20” black sport wheels, and black brake callipers, black logo and lettering for a bolder and refined appearance.

Premium interior and smart cabin

Inside, the new G6 debuts the Super Star-Ring Interior Design, transforming 60% of the cabin with premium materials and next-generation comfort. Updates include:

New wood-grain dash trim.

Suede-effect ceiling.

Redesigned speaker covers.

Softer wireless charging panels.

Updated A- and B-pillar materials.

Upgraded 9 inch digital inner rear view mirror for Long Range and Performance trim versions.

New steering wheel design.

Manual adaptable air nozzles.

The new interior colour theme, Dark Gray, complements the new steering wheel, sleek dashboard, newly designed ambient lights on the door panels and the front dashboard, creating a modern and luxurious atmosphere.

Unrivalled space and comfort

Designed for maximum comfort, the Xpeng G6 features class-leading headroom, legroom, and a panoramic star roof. The front seats are equipped with heating, ventilation, and massage functions (for Long Range and Performance versions), while rear seats offer a class-leading 12-level recline, ensuring sofa-like comfort.

Cargo capacity is equally impressive: 571 litres in the standard trunk and up to 1,374 litres with rear seats folded. A large centre armrest box accommodates up to five bottles — more than many competitors.

Additional comfort features include:

Xpeng Heat Boost Technology, which warms the cabin efficiently in the winter without additional energy use.

Standard heated seats across all rows, with larger cushions and improved backrest heating.

Ventilated front seats with massage function.

A high-efficiency heat pump (standard across all trims), capable of heating both the cabin and battery from -20°C to +40°C in just over 4 minutes — reducing energy loss in cold conditions.

Intelligent driving and next-gen technology

Both the Xpeng G6 as the Xpeng P7+ are powered by the Snapdragon 8295, Qualcomm’s flagship automotive SoC. The P7+ also embodies XPENG’s vision for AI-defined mobility, merging “executive sedan” comfort with advanced AI capabilities to meet the evolving expectations of modern drivers.

The Xpeng P7+ is the first vehicle to incorporate large AI models into both smart driving and cockpit functions, underscoring Xpeng’s vision for AI-defined mobility. These innovations aim to revolutionize the driving experience, offering users a seamless and personalized journey.

The P7+ features, like the G6, an advanced LFP-based 800V high-voltage battery pack — free from precious metals — that enables industry-leading ultra-fast charging up to 12 minutes 10 – 80 %. The battery pack of the P7+ is the Worlds thinnest pack (just 109 mm)

European customers can now register their interest for the new Xpeng G6 via Xpeng’s official websites in the Netherlands, Belux, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and France. Order books will open from mid-July. A right-hand drive version of the Xpeng G6 will launch in the UK in early 2026.

SOURCE: Xpeng