The development of autonomous vehicles is putting a fresh spin on the science of human factors. All stakeholders need to understand how people interact with a vehicle that drives itself, and their priorities and concerns in this new environment. Instead of marketing horsepower and torque, automakers may soon be touting download speeds and seating configurations.

If people feel the autonomous vehicles on offer are unsafe, uncomfortable or unable to deliver an enjoyable ride, they simply won’t climb aboard—and that will be a major problem for the automotive industry.

Automotive World’s report on the human factors in autonomous vehicle development presents perspectives and insight from leading automakers, suppliers and designers involved in the next generation of mobility and transportation.

In this report:

Executive summary

Autonomous vehicle success hinges on automakers tackling human factors

What are the human factors that will shape autonomous vehicle design?

Keep it simple: Toyota’s approach to external interaction with autonomous vehicles

Automakers envisage HMIs that adapt to different levels of automation

Can autonomous vehicles create trust, and also support riders’ digital lifestyles?

Cooperation and communication essential for consumer confidence in autonomous vehicles

The human-machine interface of the future, Hyundai-style

Autonomous vehicle developers must prioritise motion sickness

People need to be safe, secure and happy in shared autonomous vehicles

Don’t forget the human in the world of the autonomous vehicle

‘Special report: Human factors in autonomous vehicle development’ provides insight from a range of automotive industry stakeholders, including:

Ansible Motion

Daimler

Harman

Hyundai

JD Power

Kantar

Kelley Blue Book

May Mobility

MQA

Navya

Nuance

PSA Group

Toyota

Uber Advanced Technologies Group

University of Southampton Transportation Research Group

Yanfeng

