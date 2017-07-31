What role is there for alternative powertrain technology in the mainstream global automotive industry? Electric vehicles are finally enjoying their watercooler moment, but there’s considerable investment in a range of other propulsion technologies for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. From reimagined engine architectures, natural gas and liquid air engines to various forms of hybridisation and hydraulic hybrids, all feature in the race for low and zero emissions vehicles.
This report features exclusive interviews with OEMs and suppliers who provide insight into the evolution of alternative powertrain technology.
In this report:
- Towards a new normal: powertrain mix to diversify rapidly
- Audi doubles down on gas
- Hyundai-Kia’s dedicated platforms eliminate powertrain compromise
- Waste not want not: hydraulic hybrids attractive for inner-city fleets
- Electrification no threat to alt engine architecture developers
- Future powertrain tech: expect broad diversity and specialist solutions
- EV in the city, NG on the highway: logistics companies refine powertrain strategy
- Renewable gas and range extenders show great promise for logistics
- New powertrain infrastructure gears up, but liquid fuels will remain king
- Mild hybrid segment heats up as 48V solutions arrive
‘Special report:Alternative powertrain technology’ features an industry overview by Christoph Stürmer, Autofacts Global Lead Analyst at PwC, and exclusive interviews with:
- Tobias Block, Sustainable Product Development, Audi
- John Juriga, Director Powertrain at Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)
- Tim Reeser, Chief Executive, Lightning Systems
- David Johnson, Chief Executive, Achates Power
- Nick Owen, Chief Technology Officer, Dearman
- Philip Roe, Vice President for Innovation, Strategy & Business Development and Ian MacAuley, Innovation Manager, DHL Supply Chain
- Peter Harris, Director of Sustainability, UPS Europe
- Matthew Tipper, VP New Fuels, Shell
- Theo Gassman, VP of Advanced Engineering, GKN Driveline
…
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing