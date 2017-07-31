What role is there for alternative powertrain technology in the mainstream global automotive industry? Electric vehicles are finally enjoying their watercooler moment, but there’s considerable investment in a range of other propulsion technologies for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. From reimagined engine architectures, natural gas and liquid air engines to various forms of hybridisation and hydraulic hybrids, all feature in the race for low and zero emissions vehicles.

This report features exclusive interviews with OEMs and suppliers who provide insight into the evolution of alternative powertrain technology.

In this report:

Towards a new normal: powertrain mix to diversify rapidly

Audi doubles down on gas

Hyundai-Kia’s dedicated platforms eliminate powertrain compromise

Waste not want not: hydraulic hybrids attractive for inner-city fleets

Electrification no threat to alt engine architecture developers

Future powertrain tech: expect broad diversity and specialist solutions

EV in the city, NG on the highway: logistics companies refine powertrain strategy

Renewable gas and range extenders show great promise for logistics

New powertrain infrastructure gears up, but liquid fuels will remain king

Mild hybrid segment heats up as 48V solutions arrive

‘Special report:Alternative powertrain technology’ features an industry overview by Christoph Stürmer, Autofacts Global Lead Analyst at PwC, and exclusive interviews with:

Tobias Block , Sustainable Product Development, Audi

, Sustainable Product Development, John Juriga , Director Powertrain at Hyundai Kia America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI)

, Director Powertrain at Tim Reeser , Chief Executive, Lightning Systems

, Chief Executive, David Johnson , Chief Executive, Achates Power

, Chief Executive, Nick Owen , Chief Technology Officer, Dearman

, Chief Technology Officer, Philip Roe , Vice President for Innovation, Strategy & Business Development and Ian MacAuley, Innovation Manager, DHL Supply Chain

, Vice President for Innovation, Strategy & Business Development and Ian MacAuley, Innovation Manager, Peter Harris , Director of Sustainability, UPS Europe

, Director of Sustainability, Matthew Tipper , VP New Fuels, Shell

, VP New Fuels, Theo Gassman, VP of Advanced Engineering, GKN Driveline

…