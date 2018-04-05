WABCO extends strategic cooperation agreement with sinotruk, a leading commercial vehicle manufacturer in China

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that it has extended its strategic cooperation agreement with Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, a leading heavy duty truck manufacturer in China.

Building on more than 30 years of close cooperation, this agreement will leverage WABCO’s global capabilities to further support Sinotruk’s China and international market development. Sinotruk will adopt a wide range of WABCO’s industry-leading technologies. This includes Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Electronic Braking Systems (EBS), and Electronically Controlled Air Suspension Systems (ECAS).

“WABCO’s unrivalled global technology leadership in the commercial vehicle industry has provided a strong foundation for it to become a trusted strategic partner of Sinotruk for more than three decades, so we are delighted to extend our strategic cooperation to take advantage of WABCO’s advanced driver assistance systems,” said Dong Cai, President, Sinotruk. “Our focus is to continuously improve the sophistication of the technology and performance of our trucks to provide enhanced safety and efficiency for our fleet customers and their drivers. WABCO’s industry-leading safety, efficiency and connectivity solutions continue to deliver this technology advantage, enabling us to further differentiate and fortify our market leading position.”

“This agreement powerfully demonstrates the success of over thirty years of partnership with Sinotruk, a leading manufacturer in China’s dynamic and competitive commercial vehicle industry,” said Sujie Yu, WABCO President, Asia-Pacific and Business Leader, China. “Signifying the beginning of an exciting new chapter in our relationship, we are honored that Sinotruk continues to place its faith in WABCO’s technology and local market intimacy. This partnership will ensure that Sinotruk’s commercial vehicles manufactured in China are equipped with the most advanced safety and efficiency technologies. The agreement also demonstrates how we continue to build on WABCO’s three pillar strategy of technology leadership, globalization and excellence in execution to sustain value creation for our customers.”

The cooperation between WABCO and Sinotruk dates back to 1983. In 2009, the two parties entered into a multi-year strategic cooperation agreement for WABCO to supply a broad range of products from traditional valves to sophisticated automated manual transmission systems. In 2017, Sinotruk delivered its first batch of 20 intelligent, connected trucks to customers equipped with WABCO’s advanced safety and efficiency technologies, including Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), and AMT.

