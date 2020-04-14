Volvo’s new self-charging bus can now drive longer and emission-free on electricity

The new Volvo self-charging buses with hybrid power, the “S-Charge” model range have been upgraded with new capabilities and can now drive silently and emission-free on electricity at higher speeds and cover longer distances than before. This creates new possibilities to use self-charging hybrid-electric powered buses in city zero-emission zones and other sensitive areas.

For the new Volvo S-Charge model range, electric propulsion can be used at speeds of up to 50 km/h compared to the previous 20 km/h. Depending on climate and topography, the Volvo S-Charge can run on electricity for up to 1 km at a time. The upgrade also includes improved connectivity and Volvo’s system for geo-fencing, Volvo Zone Management, which makes it possible for the operator to program the bus so it automatically switches to electric propulsion within selected areas and has its speed regulated without driver intervention. It is also possible to define zones for sustained self-charging, to ensure emission-free operation in an upcoming zero-emission zone.

“We are now expanding our customers’ possibility for harnessing the benefits of electric power while at the same time retaining the impressive flexibility offered by hybrid buses. The new S-Charge model range can be deployed on any route since no charging infrastructure is needed, which enables fast implementation and improved operational efficiency for our customers”, says Håkan Agnevall, President of Volvo Buses.

One other advantage is that the S-Charge models can be driven quietly, emission-free and energy-efficiently on electricity even before arriving at the bus stop, while at a standstill for boarding and exiting, and when leaving the bus stop. This makes it possible to not only reduce emissions, but also to create bus stops and zones where the buses run in silent and clean electric mode.

“The new S-Charge models are among Volvo’s cleanest buses and will reduce the carbon footprint by up to 40% compared to equivalent diesel buses. The S-Charge can also drive on biofuel, reducing CO2-emissions even more. It is probably the most fuel-efficient and reliable self-charging bus on the market”, says Håkan Agnevall.

Volvo’s S-Charge model range includes a conventional 12-metre configuration, the Volvo 7900 S-Charge, an articulated bus, the Volvo 7900 S-Charge Articulated, and as bare chassis, the Volvo B5L S-Charge, to be finalized as a Single or Double decker.

Facts about Volvo’s S-Charge model range

Volvo’s S-Charge can run in emission-free electric mode, from start up to 50 km/h and also when the bus is at a standstill at the bus stop. In other situations, propulsion is handled by a small combustion engine.

Volvo’s S-Charge requires no charging infrastructure. The batteries are charged via the energy that is generated through brake energy recapturing. As a result, the S-Charge can be used on virtually any bus route both in urban areas and in the suburbs.

SOURCE: Volvo Buses