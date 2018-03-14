Volvo FE updated for demanding assignments in urban transportation

Volvo Trucks extends the low-entry cab range for the Volvo FE with several new features, for demanding transportation in urban areas. Most of the features are about improved safety and productivity for drivers. At the same time, gas-powered engines are now available for all Volvo FE cab and chassis combinations. All this makes the Volvo FE a suitable choice for demanding urban transports tailored to operator’s specific needs.

In refuse operations, city distribution and inner-city construction transports – a low-entry cab offers safety and productivity advantages that address even the most demanding conditions in urban operations. Firstly, the low driving position enhances all-round visibility.

“Seeing what’s going on around the truck and making eye contact with vulnerable road users like pedestrians and cyclists are challenges when operating safely in an intense city environment. Now we can address this issue in even more transport operations”, says Anders Edenholm, Segment Manager Distribution at Volvo Trucks.

Secondly, the low instep lets the driver work more efficiently and at the same time it reduces the risk for knee and ankle injuries.

The low-entry cab offer is now extended with a variant optimized for the driver and one passenger with the option of an air-suspended passenger seat. It offers the same clear visibility as the current model and the low driving position means close contact with the environment around the truck. In addition, the extra window in the passenger door increases the view even further.

The new cab variant is a competitive extension of the current low-entry offer, which can transport up to three passengers and offers a walk-through floor. These functions are demanded in some transport operations, but not necessary in all cases where a low entry is an advantage.

“In city distribution, for example, the driver does all the driving and deliveries alone. Still, the low entry is a huge ergonomic advantage if you climb in and out of the cab over 50 times a day and the enhanced visibility improve safety for vulnerable road users”, concludes Anders Edenholm.

The new variant has an engine tunnel instead of a flat floor. The improved passenger comfort with optional air-suspended seat is mandatory to get public service contracts in some markets.

The Volvo FE and the smaller Volvo FL are now also available with Adaptive Cruise Control and Adjustable Speed Limiter. The functions are designed to help the driver keep distances and correct speed, making these trucks even better suited for urban transport assignments with care for people and the environment.

The Volvo FE now offers powertrain options to fit every requirement for performance and a wide range of local environmental incentives and regulations. Diesel engines are available from 250 to 350 hp – they are all possible to run on HVO and the 320 hp version also runs on 100% bio-diesel. On top of that, the gas-powered Volvo FE CNG offers low emissions and runs on bio-gas. The Volvo FE CNG can now be combined with all cab versions – including the new low-entry cab.

Volvo FE LEC Facts

Cab: Walk-through cab with seats for up to four people or cab optimized for the driver and one passenger. Entry height 530 mm, 440 mm with kneeling function activated (tyres 315/70R22.5). Doors with 90 degree opening angle.

Axle configurations: 4×2 or 6×2 with steered tag axle.

Engine: Volvo D8K Euro 6 producing 250, 280, 320 or 350 hp, or Volvo G9K Euro 6 producing 320 hp.

Transmissions: Volvo I-Shift or Allison fully automatic transmission.