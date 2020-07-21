Volkswagen honors top suppliers

For the 18th time, Volkswagen has presented the Volkswagen Group Award to its top suppliers throughout the world. A total of eight companies in six categories reflecting future-oriented topics were honored. This year, the awards were presented to the winners by mail instead of in person as is usually the case. Frank Witter, CFO of the Volkswagen Group and interim Board Member with responsibility for Procurement: “We would like to thank all the award-winning companies for their outstanding dedication. Our tremendous success with the transformation of the Volkswagen Group towards e-mobility is also due to close cooperation with strong, innovative suppliers.”

The award-winning partners had provided key impetus within Volkswagen’s global network during the year and helped the company make good progress with the implementation of its strategy for carbon-neutral mobility. For example, the companies had played a key role in the successful roll-out of e-mobility by providing charging cables for the modular electric drive toolkit (HARTING) or battery containers for plug-in hybrid vehicles (Nemak). SIEM Car Carriers facilitated the start of LNG shipping routes for reduced-emission global vehicle shipments.

The special commitment of suppliers in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic was also honored. By ramping up production at short notice following the non-availability of a supplier, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging maintained Volkswagen’s delivery chain intact and helped to ensure that Volkswagen could rapidly resume production.

All the winners are key elements in the Group’s worldwide production network thanks to their outstanding expertise, innovation and speed. The categories and content of the awards were defined by the transformation of the automotive industry and reflect relevant future-oriented topics.

The eight winners of the Volkswagen Group Award 2020 are:

Company Category Country Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG Local Performance Champion Germany HARTING Automotive GmbH E-Mobility Germany Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging Co., Ltd. Local Performance Champion China Mueba Carbo Tech GmbH Local Performance Champion Austria Nemak S.A. Launch of the Year Germany Shanghai Automobile Air-Conditioner Accessory Co., Ltd. Global Performance Champion China SIEM Car Carriers AS Sustainability UK STIWA Advanced Products GmbH Value Innovation Austria

SOURCE: Volkswagen