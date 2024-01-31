Volkswagen announces the launch of Plug&Charge at Electrify America for the 2023 ID.4 electric SUV

Starting in early 2024, the all-electric 2023 ID.4 EV will include the convenience of Plug&Charge at Electrify America DC fast charging stations

Today, Volkswagen of America announced that starting in early 2024, the all-electric 2023 ID.4 EV will include the convenience of Plug&Charge at Electrify America stations. After activating the feature in the Electrify America app, owners can make even better use of their included three years of 30-minute DC fast charging sessions plan.

Assembled in Chattanooga, Tenn., the 2023 ID.4 is offered in three trim levels—Standard/Pro, S, and S Plus—with the option of 62 kWh and 82 kWh batteries and rear-wheel- or all-wheel drive.

The 2023 ID.4 is on sale with two battery sizes and two powertrains, with a starting MSRP of $38,995 for the ID.4 Standard model that has a 62kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of 209 miles. The ID.4 Pro, with an 82 kWh battery that allows for an EPA-estimated range of 275 miles, starts at $43,995. On both these models, a single permanent magnet synchronous motor powers the rear wheels and provides 201 horsepower. ID.4 AWD Pro models start at $47,795. They add an asynchronous motor to the front axle, resulting in a bump to a max of 295 horsepower as well as all-wheel-drive capability, and have an EPA-estimated range of 255 miles.

The 2023 ID.4 Standard and S offer a 140-kW DC fast-charging rate, while Pro models equipped with the larger 82 kWh battery offer a 170-kW DC fast-charging speed, up from 2022. This allows all ID.4 Pro trims to DC fast charge from 10-80% SOC in around 30 minutes.

The 2023 ID.4 comes with three years of included 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify America DC fast chargers, helping to inspire range confidence. Electrify America is the largest open DC fast charging network with over 900 stations and more than 4,000 chargers in North America. Additionally, it is the first open DC fast charging network to offer Plug&Charge technology to capable vehicles.

Starting in early 2024, the charging plan will include the convenience of Plug&Charge. By activating this feature in the Electrify America app, owners will be able to save time when using their included charging plan—just plug in the ID.4 at an Electrify America DC fast charging station and, once the connection is established, it will start charging. When charging a Volkswagen ID.4 on the Electrify America DC Fast-Charging network, the energy delivered to the vehicle is backed by 100% renewable energy.

Outside, S models and higher include illuminated front and rear VW logos. The ID.4 is available in eight exterior colors—Pure White, Silver Mist Metallic, Pure Grey, Deep Black Pearl, Tourmaline Blue Metallic, Opal White Pearl, Aurora Red Metallic, and Arctic Blue Metallic. All models come with a body-color roof and black roof rails as standard. S, Pro S and AWD Pro S models add a panoramic fixed-glass roof. Pro S Plus and AWD Pro S Plus models upgrade to a black roof and rear spoiler, while the C-pillars, roof line, roof rails, and bumper accents shine in bright silver. These models also receive power folding door mirrors with a diamond-pattern lamp signature.

Inside, the 2023 ID.4 boasts a standard 12-inch Discover Pro Max touch infotainment display. Heated front seats and dual-zone Climatronic® Touch climate control are standard; heated outer rear seats and tri-zone Climatronic are available on the top S Plus trim. The upscale interior is highlighted by ambient lighting—ten-color is standard, and Pro S and AWD Pro S models feature a stunning 30-color ambient lighting system with pre-set “moods”, as well as a slider bar in the infotainment system to customize.

Standard and Pro models offer mélange fabric seats with leatherette seat side bolsters in Stone or Nutmeg. Stone vehicles are paired with black and gray accents, while Nutmeg vehicles bring in attractive brown hues. On all S models, two curated leatherette interiors bring an upscale ambience, and the choice between Galaxy or Cosmic finishes. Galaxy vehicles are finished with black leatherette seat inserts paired with Platinum gray bolsters, door inserts, and dash, with a black steering wheel and displays. Vehicles with the Cosmic interior are equipped with gray leatherette seat inserts matched with blue bolsters, door inserts, and dash.

The ID.4 continues to offer a complete suite of state-of-the-art driver assistance technology. Included are Forward Collision Warning with Automatic Emergency Braking (Front Assist) with pedestrian and cyclist detection, Active Blind Spot Monitor (Side Assist), front and rear Park Distance Control, Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking, and High Beam Control (Light Assist). Furthermore, the advanced IQ.DRIVE® driver assistance suite is standard on every ID.4 model, featuring Travel Assist 2.0 with adaptive cruise control, Lane Keeping System (Lane Assist), Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Traffic Sign Recognition, and Emergency Assist 3.0.

