Visteon and Guangzhou Automobile Group of China Automotive Engineering Institute sign strategic cooperation agreement for autonomous driving and cockpit electronics development

Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global leader in automotive cockpit electronics, today signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Automotive Engineering Institute (GAC Engineering) , a leading China-based vehicle manufacturer, to develop and deploy autonomous driving and other cockpit electronics solutions.

Under the agreement, both companies will collaborate on the development of autonomous driving solutions using Visteon’s DriveCore™ technology platform introduced at CES® 2018 on a vehicle program that is planned to be launched in 2020. In addition, both companies will explore potential commercial engagements in instrument clusters, displays, augmented reality head-up displays and domain controllers using Visteon’s SmartCore™ technology. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO of Visteon, and Wang Qiujing, president of GAC Engineering, signed the agreement at Visteon’s exhibit at CES® 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lawande said: “We are very pleased to engage with GAC, one of the leading vehicle manufacturers in China, on a broad range of autonomous driving and cockpit electronics technology developments. GAC is a fast-growing, highly valued Chinese automobile company with a solid foundation of quality and a proven record of innovation. Its development efforts in intelligent and automated vehicles are fully aligned with those of Visteon, which has a major presence in China.”

Qiujing stated: “We are very pleased to be embarking on this collaboration with Visteon. Visteon’s technology innovation and strong presence in China is well-aligned with our vision for automotive technology development. We believe that this cooperation with Visteon will play an important role in promoting the rapid development of autonomous driving and cockpit electronics systems.”

Initial engagement will focus on development of Level 3 and higher autonomous driving solutions and cockpit domain controller systems using Visteon’s industry-leading DriveCore™ and SmartCore™ technology platforms. The cooperative agreement with GAC furthers Visteon’s efforts to develop technology solutions addressing industry trends such as digitization of the cockpit, consolidation of cockpit electronics components, and the transition to autonomous vehicles.

