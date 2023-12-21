Toyoda Gosei increases automotive exterior part production capacity in Mexico

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has increased the production capacity of Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico, S.A. de C.V., one of its production subsidiaries in Mexico, to strengthen its production network for automotive products in the key North American market

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has increased the production capacity of Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico, S.A. de C.V., one of its production subsidiaries in Mexico, to strengthen its production network for automotive products in the key North American market.

The manufacturing facility has been enlarged and new production equipment has been installed to meet the growing demand for large painted products, such as rear spoilers and bumper peripheral parts. Production of these parts has been started in December 2023. This plant upgrade is an opportunity to introduce the latest energy-saving machinery, such as molding machines that cut CO 2 emissions by about 40% compared with previous machines, for more environmentally-friendly manufacturing.

Outline of Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico

Company name Toyoda Gosei Irapuato Mexico, S.A. de C.V. Established August 2014 Capital USD 59.50 million Shareholders Toyoda Gosei North America Corp. (Group headquarters for the Americas) 91.4%

Toyota Tsusho Corp. 8.6% Location Irapuato, Guanajuato, Mexico Products Interior/exterior products, functional products Area Land: Approx. 150,000m2 Buildings: Current

Approx. 40,500m2

After expansion

Approx. 48,700m2 No. employees 882 (as of Oct. 31, 2023) Investment Approx. JPY 1.6 billion

(Calculated at USD1 = JPY135)

Production network for interior/exterior parts in North America

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei