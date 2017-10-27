Total announces its 2017 third interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Total met on October 26, 2017, and approved a 2017 third interim dividend of 0.62 euro per share. This interim dividend, unchanged compared to the proposed 2017 first and second interim dividends, is payable in euro according to the following timetable:

Ex-dividend date March 19, 2018 Record date March 16, 2018 Payment date in cash

or shares issued in lieu of cash April 9, 2018

The Board of Directors will meet on March 14, 2018, to:

declare the 2017 third interim dividend;

offer, under the conditions set by the fourth resolution of the Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 26, 2017, the option for shareholders to receive the 2017 third interim dividend in cash or in new shares of the Company;

set the issuance price of the new shares with a discount between 0% and 10% based on the average opening price on the Euronext Paris for the 20 trading days preceding the Board of Directors’ meeting, and reduced by the amount of the 2017 third interim dividend;

set the period for shareholders to elect to receive the payment in new shares from March 19, 2018 to March 28, 2018, both dates inclusive; and

authorize the payment of the dividend in cash or the delivery of shares issued in lieu of the dividend in cash on April 9, 2018.

Holders of Total’s American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) will receive the 2017 third interim dividend in dollars based on the then-prevailing exchange rate according to the following timetable:

ADR ex-dividend date March 15, 2018 ADR record date March 16, 2018 ADR payment date in cash

or shares issued in lieu of cash April 16, 2018

Registered ADR holders may also contact JP Morgan Chase Bank for additional information. Non-registered ADR holders should contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for additional information.

