TomTom launches TomTom route monitoring to help connect cities to people

TomTom (TOM2) today announces the launch of TomTom Route Monitoring, designed to address the growing road congestion challenges faced by Smart Cities worldwide. TomTom Route Monitoring is a service that helps traffic managers, event managers and emergency service dispatchers monitor travel times and delays on routes of interest – as they happen – and inform the public of delays and alternative routes through smartphones, in-car systems and variable message signs.

With today’s announcement, TomTom is enhancing its suite of traffic products that help connect and better inform all mobility stakeholders. TomTom Route Monitoring is available on the recently announced TomTom Maps APIs Developer Portal.

“Location and traffic aware technology is a critical requirement for smarter cities”, says Ralf-Peter Schäfer, VP Traffic and Travel at TomTom. “It’s important that cities understand where traffic and delays are – but it’s just as important that this information is communicated with the public. This is why we developed TomTom Route Monitoring – connecting smart cities with people, and significantly contributing toward greener, safer, less congested and more liveable environments.”

According to a recent TomTom Traffic Index 2017 report, drivers in Mexico City spend an average of 66% extra time stuck in traffic. Drivers in London spend 40% of their time in traffic and in Barcelona its 31%. Cities invest in costly sensors to get traffic information, but to truly be a ‘smarter city’ they need to communicate it to road users. Road users have information to share about the network, but lack convenient ways to inform cities. With its enhanced traffic product suite, TomTom is helping to connect cities to people by collecting road speeds from millions of driver data points, aggregating this data, and enabling city authorities, event planners and emergency personnel to relay current conditions to drivers.

