The Audi A4 product line with a new look

The A4 represents the core of the brand – after four years in the making, Audi has made the successful midsize model even tauter and sportier. Its exterior is shaped by the brand’s new design language, while the large MMI touch display offers the kind of operating experience customers will be familiar with from their smartphone. Many engine variants now come with mild hybrid systems (MHEV) – efficiency and comfort benefit from this broad-based electrification. This also applies to the Audi S4 TDI (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km: 6.3–6.2* (37.3–37.9 US mpg); Combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 166–163* (267.2–262.3 g/mi)) with a V6 TDI under the hood for the first time, a 48-volt main on-board electrical system and an electric powered compressor that lends its hefty acceleration even more spontaneity. This combination of power, torque and efficiency makes it unique in its segment.

* Information on fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions as well as efficiency classes in ranges depending on the tires and alloy wheel rims used.

SOURCE: Audi AG