Telluride is a 2020 Autotrader Best Car Interior Under $50,000

The Kia Telluride has won a 2020 Autotrader 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 award. Autotrader judges were impressed by the SUV’s interior quality, comfort and value within its segment.

“Most people spend several hours inside their vehicles each week, so interior features are extremely important when determining which new car to buy,” said Tara Trompeter, Autotrader managing editor. “Kia’s Telluride arguably is the best execution of the three-row SUV formula to date. While any Telluride offers a modern interior complete with forward-looking features, it’s the SX model that really wows us. The top-spec Telluride comes with Nappa leather seating available in four different upscale hues, a premium headliner and simulated wood trim.”

“The Telluride interior is a wonderful environment,” said Michael Cole, president, Kia Motors America. “It’s so gratifying to have that recognized and awarded by the esteemed editors at Autotrader.”

Telluride has garnered more than 60 awards from media outlets around the country since its introduction. Demand continues to outpace supply and more than 60,000 Tellurides have been sold since going on sale early last year.

SOURCE: Kia