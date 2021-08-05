Telepass and Enel X: together for ever greener mobility

The Telepass Pay app is now available for recharging electric vehicles at Enel X recharging stations throughout the country

Telepass, the Italian leader in integrated mobility, and Enel X, the Enel Group’s global business line offering services to accelerate innovation and drive energy transition, announce their partnership for smart and sustainable mobility: Enel X’s stations for recharging electric vehicles have been integrated into the Telepass Pay app.

The partnership with Enel X allows Telepass to further strengthen its position as an enabler of integrated, flexible, safe and sustainable mobility. The objective of Telepass, summarized in the Safe&Clean philosophy adopted by the company, is to offer its customers a more complete ecosystem since it is cashless, and an increasingly green perspective. To use the service, download the Telepass Pay app, select the Enel X recharging service and, using the map, locate the nearest available recharging point out of the more than 13,000 installed by the company throughout Italy.

“The agreement we signed with Telepass is a clear example of how e-mobility is increasingly central to the business strategies of companies dealing with integrated mobility solutions,” said Augusto Raggi, Head of Enel X Italia. “Starting today, it will be even easier and faster for all Telepass customers to find Enel X recharging points, as they can count on a widespread network covering the whole country, which is fully visible on the Telepass app. This added-value service is part of the business strategy pursued by Enel X, which is committed to dialogue with major industry partners and to developing the recharging technologies needed to accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility.”

“With the integration of Enel X’s charging stations into our integrated mobility ecosystem, we are adding a new element to our commitment to ever greener mobility,” commented Gabriele Benedetto, CEO of Telepass. “Electric mobility is increasingly present in our daily lives, especially in urban centers, and Telepass’ objective is to contribute to the expansion of green modes of travel. With this in mind, on Telepass Pay it is already possible, for example, to rent scooters, bicycles and electric scooters to get around the city while respecting the environment, or to book a car wash at home provided by the eco-sustainable car washing startup Wash Out, part of the Telepass Group.”

