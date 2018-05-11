Home > News Releases > Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 102,297 in April 2018

May 11, 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 102,297 nos., higher by 40%, over April 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2018 were at 39,678 nos., higher by 119%, over April 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2018 were at 62,619 nos., higher by 14%, compared to April 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,284 vehicles (*JLR number for April 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 8,095 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,874 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 30,410 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

