Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 102,297 in April 2018

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in April 2018, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 102,297 nos., higher by 40%, over April 2017.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in April 2018 were at 39,678 nos., higher by 119%, over April 2017.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in April 2018 were at 62,619 nos., higher by 14%, compared to April 2017.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,284 vehicles (*JLR number for April 2018 includes CJLR volumes of 8,095 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 14,874 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 30,410 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.