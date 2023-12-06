Suzuki Motor Gujarat achieves 3 million cumulative production

Fastest to manufacture 3 million units across all Suzuki run facilities

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, has surpassed the milestone of 3 million cumulative production.

SMG commenced operations in February 2017, and within a span of around 6 years and 11 months has achieved the 3 million cumulative production mark. Notably, the last one million units were manufactured in just about 17 months. This Gujarat facility, of Maruti Suzuki, has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units. Vehicles manufactured here are sold in both domestic as well as export markets.

Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We are delighted to reach the 3 million cumulative production milestone in Gujarat. This has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility. I express my gratitude to all the employees of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, whose contribution has been instrumental to achieve this landmark.”

He further added, “With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in FY 2024-25. At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx. Aligned to the Government’s ‘Make-in-India’ vision, 50 per cent of the total vehicles exported by Maruti Suzuki in FY 2022-23 were manufactured at SMG.”

Recently, Maruti Suzuki Board of Directors approved the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. Suzuki Motor Gujarat, previously a wholly owned subsidiary of SMC, is now under Maruti Suzuki ownership.

SOURCE: Suzuki