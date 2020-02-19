Supervisory Board extends Hubertus Troska’s contract

Today, Daimler AG’s Supervisory Board extended the contract of Hubertus Troska (59), in the Board of Management responsible for Greater China, until December 31, 2025.

“We are very happy to continue the excellent cooperation with Hubertus Troska. He has developed and promoted the business activities of the Daimler Group and especially the Mercedes-Benz brand in China with outstanding success. Strategically, we want to significantly expand our group-wide footprint in China. China is the world’s largest growth region in the medium term, by far the most important market for Mercedes-Benz Cars and essential for our truck and van business. In addition, we want to further strengthen our local activities in research and development, production and purchasing. With his commitment, expertise and network, Hubertus Troska has a key role to play,” said Manfred Bischoff, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler AG.

Hubertus Troska has been a member of Daimler AG’s Board of Management since December 13, 2012. His existing contract was due to expire at the end of December 2020. Mr. Troska is CEO and Chairman of Daimler Greater China Ltd., making him responsible for all of Daimler’s strategic and operating activities in China.

SOURCE: Daimler