Statement regarding impact of Kobe Steel quality issue on Toyota and Lexus Vehicles (final report)

We regret any inconvenience and concern caused to customers of Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
In response to the series of announcements made by Kobe Steel Ltd. regarding improper conduct related to materials used in vehicles, we have urgently investigated the impact of this matter on Toyota and Lexus vehicles.
On October 19 and on November 6, 2017, we announced the results of our investigations related to aluminum plates and some additional materials. Today, we announce the results of our investigations relating to the remaining materials.
We have examined the data that Kobe Steel provided (one or more years’ worth) and evaluated the potential impacts of the materials purchased from Kobe Steel, using the data that contained the largest deviations from the specifications of Toyota or its suppliers. In these investigations, regarding all of the materials referenced in Kobe Steel’s announcements on October 8, 11, and 13, 2017 we have confirmed that our vehicles’ quality and performance satisfy our own internal standards.
|Method of delivery to Toyota
|Date of announcement by Kobe Steel
|Material
|Impact on vehicles related to
|Material purchased from Kobe Steel in Japan
|Material purchased from Kobe Steel outside of Japan
|Directly purchased
|October 8
|Aluminum plates
|No impact
|October 13
|Copper tubes, steel wires, etc.
|Not applicable
(no such material purchased)
|Purchased via supplier
|October 8
|Aluminum plates
|No impact
|Cladding
|No impact
|No impact
|Aluminum extrusions
|Copper products
|No impact
|October 11
|Steel powder
|No impact
|No impact
|Sputtering target materials
|October 13
|Copper tubes, steel wires, etc.
Thick-bordered boxes are newly announced today. Others were already announced on October 19 and November 6, 2017
As for Kobe Steel’s announcements on October 20 and 26, 2017 that the company falsified data on some further materials, as announced on November 6, 2017, we have confirmed that these materials are not used in our vehicles.
The safety and peace of mind of our customers are among our highest priorities, and we will continue to make utmost effort to ensure quality of Toyota and Lexus vehicles going forward.