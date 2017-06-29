SsangYong builds-up dealer network ahead of new Rexton launch

A further five new SsangYong dealers have been added to the SsangYong franchise as the brand prepares to launch Rexton, its all-new large SUV arriving this autumn.

The new appointments are:

Canterbury SsangYong

Duthies of Montrose

FG Barnes Maidstone

Burrows Motor Company, Sheffield

SB Wakefield

“The arrival of our new Rexton SUV is undoubtedly raising interest in the brand,” says Paul Williams, CEO of SsangYong Motor UK, “while the other improvements we have made to the range – added safety equipment on Tivoli & Tivoli XLV, new-look to Korando and increased towing capacity on the Musso pick-up, have all added to range appeal.

“With the current political and economic conditions, value-brands are increasingly in demand and we can offer a wide product portfolio of six different models – a choice of SUVs plus a seven-seat MPV and 1-tonne pick-up, unlike some other car makes.

“Confidence in SsangYong is growing steadily as our performance and improving media profile indicate, and the quality of prospective new dealers is extremely encouraging. We expect to be able to announce another tranche of new dealers in the near future,” Mr Williams concluded.

SsangYong is actively looking for good dealers with an entrepreneurial ‘can do’ attitude to represent the brand in a number of locations, and current open points include: Aberdeen, Ayr, Blackpool, Bristol, Cambridge, Derby, Grimsby, Hull, Inverness, Lincoln, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, North Birmingham, Oxford, Perth, Portsmouth, Salisbury, Southend, Swindon, Taunton, Teesside, Truro, Watford, Worcester, Worcester, Wrexham and York.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.