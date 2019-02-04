SSAB introduces Docol HE – hot rolled AHSS with improved edge ductility

Developed for the most demanding applications and manufacturing conditions in the automotive industry, Docol HE steel provides improved properties for those facing design and production challenges with conventional HSLA material.

The benefits of Docol HE includes improved edge ductility with greatly increased local formability, sheared edge quality and hole expansion ratios. This can result in fewer rejections, less scrap, better cost-efficiency and the ability to develop new and innovative components that fully utilize the properties of the steel.

“Our new range of Docol HE is unique to the market and part of the SSAB strategy to not only create stronger grades of steel, but also to improve the properties of our existing and widely used AHSS grades. With a finer microstructure and improved edge ductility, Docol HE allows for the forming of components with cut edges to be done without risking micro cracks, burrs or failure, which can be costly to production,” explains Daniel Sund, Product Manager Hot Rolled, SSAB.

Docol HE is currently available with yield strengths of 355MPa, 420MPa, 460MPa and 500MPa. They are available in thicknesses from 2-6mm and are delivered as coil or sheet. The next step in product development for this type of steel will focus on extended dimension ranges and higher strengths.

Automotive components that are suitable for Docol HE includes a wide range of chassis components, consoles, seats as well as for parts in power trains, clutches, couplings and any component that is stamped with a stretched edge. Fine blanking with Docol HE is also excellent, which opens for new areas of use.

Docol HE grades meet and exceed EN10149.2. They can be delivered with dual certifications in order to solve current production issues or enable new complex designs without having to change existing standards.

Docol HE grades are the result of innovative production practices made possible with the modern production line at the SSAB hot rolling mill, which provides the capability and the accuracy to hit the exact properties desired. The low alloy composition results in improved welding by conventional means as well as excellent formability in general.

