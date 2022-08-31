ROHM’s 40V window-type voltage detector: providing high accuracy and ultra-low consumption highly reliable, energy-saving voltage monitoring for automotive and industrial equipment requiring functional safety

ROHM developed the high accuracy, ultra-low current consumption voltage detector (reset IC) BD48HW0G-C

ROHM developed the high accuracy, ultra-low current consumption voltage detector (reset IC) BD48HW0G-C. It is optimized for a wide range of automotive and industrial applications requiring voltage monitoring of electronic circuits for increased safety – including automotive electronic control units and factory automation equipment.

In recent years, continuing technological innovation in the automotive and industrial equipment sectors towards automation has spurred demand for greater safety. Along with this, to build safer systems, product development that takes into account safety guarantees (fail-safe and functional safety) in the event of an incident is required.

To date, ROHM has developed more than 1,000 voltage detectors which play an important role in ensuring the safety of equipment. With a comprehensive product lineup, ROHM ships over 250 million pieces annually (in FY2021) for a wide range of low voltage applications worldwide.

The new BD48HW0G-C window-type voltage detector utilizes high-voltage BiCDMOS processes along with ROHM’s proprietary analog design technology. The aim: enabling operating voltages up to 40V and an industry-leading detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75%. At the same time, the detection voltage can be freely set, enabling high accuracy monitoring of abnormal voltages in a wide range of applications, from low voltage to high voltage, contributing to highly reliable systems with minimal incorrect fault events.

In addition, the BD48HW0G-C is leveraging ROHM’s proprietary ultra-low current consumption technology Nano Energy™. It reduces current consumption to just 500nA (0.5μA, only 6% of standard products with equivalent functionality and accuracy). It enables the carefree application for an increased power consumption in automotive systems powered by battery when the engine is stopped. This also makes it suitable for voltage monitoring in various power supply circuits in automotive and industrial applications requiring functional safety.

Going forward, ROHM plans to expand its lineup of high voltage single-type voltage detectors with fixed detection voltage equipped with Nano Energy™ technology to provide greater safety in automotive and industrial environments.

New Product Summary The BD48HW0G-C window-type voltage detector features a wide operating voltage range from 1.8V to 40V and an industry-leading detection voltage accuracy of ±0.75% (over the entire temperature range). In addition to a maximum operating voltage of 40V, the detection voltage can be freely set, enabling high accuracy monitoring of abnormal voltages in a variety of applications, at both low and high voltages, contributing to high reliability systems that maximize efficiency in automotive and industrial power supplies. The BD48HW0G-C achieves an ultra-low current consumption of 500nA by ROHM’s ultra-low current consumption technology Nano Energy™. This is only 6% of standard products with equivalent functions and accuracy, making it suitable for applications where increased power consumption is a concern. Part No. Data

Sheet Reset

Type Operating

Voltage [V] Over Voltage

Detection [V] Under Voltage

Detection [V] Detection Voltage

Accuracy [%] Current

Consumption (Typ.) [µA] Operating

Temperature [℃] Package [mm] BD48HW0G-C Window Type 1.8 to 40 Adjustable Adjustable ±0.75%

*All temps. 0.5 -40 to +125 SSOP6

(2.9×2.8×1.25) *ROHM has a lineup of over 1,000 voltage detectors. Click on the URL below for more information.

https://www.rohm.com/products/power-management/voltage-detectors