Robust March performance boosts Hyundai’s UK market share

UK new car registrations data for March 2018 shows that Hyundai pipped its previous performance with a new monthly sales volume record. The total sales of 18,526 cars in March continues the trend of stable results for Hyundai in the UK, surpassing the March 2017 figure by 66 units. This illustrates an increase in market share to 3.9%, up from 3.3% and means that the Company was the only manufacturer in the top 10 market performers to see growth in volume.

Hyundai’s first quarter tally of 28,004 units reflects stability in sales, with growth of 0.5% despite challenging market conditions. The performance of the new KONA small SUV is particularly significant, securing a 4.6% retail share of its segment in its first full quarter. The Hyundai Tucson and i10 continue to be the brand’s best-selling models in the UK, recording sales of 5,307 and 5,042, respectively in March.

Alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs) continue to outperform the broader market, with total market volumes up 9.8% on 2017. With IONIQ Electric, Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, Hyundai has increased its year-on-year AFV sales by 44.3%, taking its market share from 3.3% to 4.4%. This means that the Company’s AFV sales are growing 4.5 times faster than the overall market.

Tony Whitehorn, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor UK, commented: “Our team has kept up the momentum with new car sales and delivered another impressive March result. It is testament to the quality, style and value of our vehicles that we’ve increased our volumes on 2017 and outperformed the UK market. Our product offering continues to appeal to both retail and fleet buyers, with the compelling IONIQ range influencing business decision-makers and the new KONA proving to be a particular hit with private customers.”

Deliveries of the new and multi-award-winning i30 N high-performance model have helped to bolster Hyundai’s C-segment volumes in the first quarter, while the all-new KONA Electric – available from mid-2018 – will add another exciting dimension to the brand’s product offering.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.