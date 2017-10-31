Raj Paul, VP of IoT & Connected Services, DMI confirmed for Connected Car Detroit

Raj Paul, Vice President of IoT & Connected Services, DMI, has been confirmed as a speaker at Connected Car Detroit.

Raj Paul is the Vice President of IoT & Connected Services at DMI. In this role, Raj provides the strategic leadership for the advancement of DMI’s solution offerings and technical competencies in IoT and Connected Car.

With nearly 20 years of experience in the automotive industry, Raj has helped drive the evolution of vehicle connectivity – creating connected vehicle innovations and Service Delivery Platforms required to connect owners and OEMs with their vehicles and with each other. Through his efforts in telematics, mobility, and infotainment, Raj has helped transform the automotive experience by shaping new ways of connecting customers and platforms that are fuelled by intelligence and analytics.

Raj earned his MS in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Computer Engineering from the University of Madras, India.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

To register, please go to: https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

For further details on this event, please contact the event manager, Emma Georgiades: emma@automotivemegatrends.com / +44 (0) 2921 286 515

