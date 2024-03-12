Peterbilt announces Paccar TX-12 Pro automated transmission availability for vocational applications

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the all-new PACCAR TX-12 PRO automated transmission is now available in Peterbilt Models 567 and 579

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the all-new PACCAR TX-12 PRO automated transmission is now available in Peterbilt Models 567 and 579. Designed to be versatile and efficient, the TX-12 PRO automated transmission brings reliable TX-12 performance to vocational applications. It is engineered to operate with engines that have up to 1,700 lbs.-ft. of torque and a maximum Gross Combination Weight Rating (GCWR) of 70,000 lbs.

TX-12 Pro Features and Benefits include:

Dual PTO functionality to power multiple hydraulic devices simultaneously

New Extreme Duty Clutch for improved low-speed maneuvering with higher loads

Rock Free Mode helps rock the truck free from mud, sand or snow

Off-Highway Calibration enables shift points that are tuned for changing off-highway conditions with a bias toward shifting less often

Secondary Configuration for a tailored driving experience that accounts for toggling between two calibrations for the load or terrain

“The addition of the PACCAR TX-12 PRO automated transmission enhances Peterbilt’s ability to provide the best-performing trucks in the industry with improved efficiency, low speed maneuverability and improved reliability to our vocational customers,” said Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing.

SOURCE: Peterbilt