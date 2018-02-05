Orders open for the new Fiat Tipo S-Design

The Fiat Tipo range is expanding to include the new S-Design, a car dedicated to drivers who don’t want to compromise on style or substance. Available in hatchback and station wagon versions, the new S-Design dials up the sporty styling without compromising the classic Tipo qualities of roominess, functionality and flexibility.

This new version is immediately recognisable thanks to its distinctive wide grille with glossy black trim, which continue around the edges of the fog lights and on the mirror caps. It also encases the Bi-Xenon headlights, which make their first appearance in the Tipo family. New diamond cut 18-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows and body coloured handles complete the look. It is available in a choice of five colours including the exclusive new Street Grey.

The interior has been entirely restyled with new Techno leather and fabric seats. Double stitching on the Techno leather and Airtex seats is replicated on the gear knob and steering wheel, while glossy black accents highlight the dashboard and Tecnico Grey fascia, which spans the entire width of the passenger compartment.

The Fiat Tipo S-Design includes the best of technology as standard, including the next-generation Uconnect™ 7-inch HD LIVE infotainment system, fitted with high-resolution 7-inch touchscreen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ to allow drivers to access their phone’s functionality while in the car. For instance, Apple CarPlay perfectly integrates the iPhone with the display and native controls of the car to make calls, play music, send and receive text messages, get directions optimised for traffic conditions and much more, while allowing the driver to stay focused on the road.

These enhanced looks and equipment, are underpinned by the nimble 1.4-litre T-Jet 120hp petrol engine. Combined with a manual transmission, it produces 139g/km CO2 while returning 47.1mpg on the combined cycle and travelling from zero to 62mph in 9.6 seconds.

The Fiat Tipo S-Design is available to order now and will be in dealerships from end of February, priced from £18,145 OTR in hatchback guise and £19,145 OTR as a station wagon. For more information on the new Fiat Tipo S-Design please visit www.fiat.co.uk or to locate your nearest Fiat dealer visit www.fiat.co.uk/dealers.

Model OTR Price Fiat Tipo S-Design hatchback £18,145 Fiat Tipo S-Design station wagon £19,145

