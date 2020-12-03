Nissan marks 10 years of LEAF sales, with over 500,000 sold worldwide

Nissan today celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Nissan LEAF and the delivery of 500,000 LEAF vehicles since the model was first introduced. More than 148,000 have been sold in the United States.

“In marking these milestones, we firstly want to express our appreciation to all the customers who have come on this electrifying journey with us,” said Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida. “By switching to electric mobility, customers around the world have brought us all closer to a more sustainable and resilient society.”

Produced at plants in the U.S. Japan, and the U.K., the Nissan LEAF is sold in 59 markets around the world. As its battery capacity, performance and efficiency have continued to improve, the LEAF has evolved from a city commuter to a versatile car that meets a wide range of customer needs and lifestyles.

Beyond mobility, the Nissan LEAF has contributed to society by helping power homes and businesses and providing emergency electricity during natural disasters. Alongside Nissan’s other electrified powertrain vehicles, the LEAF continues to show the way to a sustainable, resilient, zero-emission society.

Benefits of electric mobility

From the pioneering first version in 2010 to the LEAF PLUS introduced in 2019 , the 500,000 customers who have chosen the LEAF have helped drivers around the world realize the benefits of electric vehicles, both in terms of sustainability and in their daily lives.

Nissan estimates that LEAF owners have driven their cars approximately 10 billion miles1 (16 billion kilometers) cumulatively, worldwide, preventing more than 3.5 billion pounds (2.5 billion kilograms)1 of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

Today’s customers also expect electric cars to make their daily lives more enjoyable. Nissan is developing a growing lineup of advanced electrified cars and technologies that meet a wide range of needs and help customers feel more confident, connected and excited.

In July this year, Nissan unveiled the Nissan Ariya all-electric crossover . The Ariya embodies Nissan’s strengths in electric vehicle development and features the latest in Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies and design.

The Ariya is a key model in the company’s Nissan NEXT transformation plan , under which Nissan plans to sell 1 million electrified vehicles annually by 2023, including EVs and vehicles with e-POWER electrified powertrains.

“Nissan couldn’t have reached this milestone without the great contribution over these 10 years from our dedicated employees all around the world, and from our valued suppliers and dealers,” Uchida said. “Together, we’re working to broaden the options for EV and electrified vehicle adoption so that more people can enjoy the benefits of electric driving.”

SOURCE: Nissan