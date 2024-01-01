Nio Inc. provides December, fourth quarter and full year 2023 delivery update

Nio delivered 18,012 vehicles in December 2023, increasing by 13.9% year-over-year

Nio Inc. (“Nio” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market, today announced its December, fourth quarter and full year 2023 delivery results.

Nio delivered 18,012 vehicles in December 2023, increasing by 13.9% year-over-year. The deliveries consisted of 12,048 premium smart electric SUVs, and 5,964 premium smart electric sedans. Nio delivered 50,045 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 25.0% year-over-year. For the year of 2023, Nio delivered a total of 160,038 vehicles, showing a year-over-year increase of 30.7%. Cumulative deliveries of Nio vehicles reached 449,594 as of December 31, 2023.

At Nio Day 2023, NIO launched the ET9, a smart electric executive flagship. The ET9 embodies Nio’s latest advancements in technological research and development, presenting a combination of flagship-style exterior, innovative executive space, leading driving and riding experience, intelligent technologies, efficient power solutions, and comprehensive safety standards. The ET9 is an epitome of Nio’s innovative technologies, setting a new technological benchmark for smart electric vehicles executive flagship. Deliveries of the ET9 is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025.

SOURCE: Nio