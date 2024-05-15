Daimler Truck Supervisory Board extends contract of Karl Deppen and streamlines the Board of Management

Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG reappoints Karl Deppen as a member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck Holding AG for further five years until November 30, 2029

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG (Daimler Truck) has reappointed Karl Deppen for further five years after the end of his current term of office. Thus, his contract will be extended until November 30, 2029. As member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck, Karl Deppen has been responsible for the Asia region with China, India and Japan as well as the FUSO, BharatBenz and RIZON brands since December 1, 2021.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “Karl Deppen is an extremely experienced and reliable Manager who manages the complex business in the Asia region prudently and drives the business and strategic development of the division. We are very pleased to be able to count on him in the future!”

The Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG has also decided to reduce the size of the Board of Management. The “Daimler Truck Financial Services” Board of Management division will be integrated into the Chairman of the Board of Management’s department from July 1, 2024.

Joe Kaeser, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG: “Stephan Unger has successfully built up the Financial Services business and consistently expanded the resilient service portfolio with his team. Following the Board of Management’s decision to focus the portfolio on Financial Services’ own products, the Supervisory Board has decided to dissolve the Board of Management division and initially assign it to the CEO. However, we are very pleased that Stephan Unger will continue to head the Financial Services division as Executive Vice President.”

Stephan Unger’s Board of Management appointment and contract will end June 30, 2024. From July 1, 2024, he will report directly to the Chairman of the Board of Management as Executive Vice President.

The resolutions of the Supervisory Board described above apply equally to Daimler Truck AG.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck