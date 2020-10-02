New Porsche Studio in Taiwan

In Hsinchu, the “Silicon Valley of Taiwan”, Porsche has just opened the 12th Porsche Studio worldwide. The city is well-known for its science-based industrial park, which plays a key role in Taiwan’s development in cutting-edge semi-conduct industry.

In June 2020, Porsche Taiwan’s new partner Prestige Motors just held the ground-breaking ceremony for a new Porsche Centre Hsinchu. With the new Porsche Studio, they now bring the charm of the sportscar brand already to the city. Porsche craftsmanship, aesthetics and urban lifestyle can now be easily experienced and embraced.

Modern theme world invites you to stay

Porsche Studio Hsinchu is welcoming fans and enthusiasts to explore the Porsche essence by infusing sportscar spirit into urban life. Here, they can share their leisure time with extraordinary experiences and indulge in car affection with Porsche.The façade combines dynamic technology with state-of-the-art materials and architectural elements. Its dark body consistently directs the focus to the studio’s large glazed shop window front of the Studio.

In addition to high-quality vehicles on the central runway, customers experience a complete Porsche world. They can immerse themselves in “E-performance” topics for example and learn about the brand’s progress towards e-mobility. Others are “Porsche Driver’s Selection” and “Tequipment” which displays a series of exclusive business products as well as the stylish accessories. Other special highlights are the presentation of “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur”, one of the elements of Trimming Lab where customization starts, and the “Heritage Wall”, which shows the Porsche history for over seven decades.

Future retail network further expanded

Even under the global Corona crisis, Porsche and its partners are committed to expand the retail network of the sportscar brand – especially in Asia. “After revealing the Porsche NOW! Sales Pop-Up in Taoyuan and the new Porsche Centre Taipei, Porsche Taiwan is now rolling out the new Porsche Studio Hsinchu in collaboration with Prestige Motors. We are proud to have this great partner with years of expertise in Taiwan – a market with increasing importance for us,” says Matthias Becker, Vice President Region Overseas and Emerging Markets. “The Porsche Studio Hsinchu has the typical lifestyle-oriented atmosphere and aims to build close connections with customers.”

The Porsche Studios are part of Porsche’s Future Retail Strategy. The aim is to be, where customers are and to attract new target groups in city centers.

SOURCE: Porsche