The new Mercedes-AMG C 63 models

Powerful V8 engines, thrilling driving dynamics and distinctive, motorsport-inspired equipment have turned the top-of-the-range models of the C-Class from Mercedes-AMG into best-sellers. The C 63 perfectly embodies the core of the performance and sports car brand and now offers, in the guise of the Saloon, Estate, Coupé and Cabriolet (fuel consumption, combined: 10.4-9.9 l/100 km; combined CO 2 emissions: 236-227 g/km)1, even better dynamics and a more modern interior with extended individualisation options. The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission with wet start-off clutch makes for an even more agile gearshift response. The 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine is available in two output variants rated at 350 kW (476 hp) or 375 kW (510 hp) for all four body styles and delivers a performance on a par with that of a sports car – the top speed of C 63 S Saloon and Coupé is 290 km/h. Greater driving pleasure is guaranteed also by the redefined drive programs, which allow further differentiation of the road performance of the eight-cylinder engine. Visually, the looks of the new C 63 are even more emotionally appealing: the AMG-specific radiator trim underscores the brand identity while emphasising the muscular appearance. The interior benefits from an optional fully digital cockpit with unmistakable AMG displays and the new generation of AMG steering wheels.

“The AMG C-Class is our best-selling model series and therefore a key cornerstone of our company’s success of recent years. We have therefore increasingly expanded our C-Class offer: customers can now choose between twelve models from the C-Class family. As part of the latest facelift, we have upgraded all variants of the model series even more substantially,” says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “This relates to the 43-series models and especially, of course, to the AMG C 63. The perfected driving dynamics and expressive design underscore the powerful, muscular character of the rear-wheel drive icon.”

The impressive driving dynamics are based, among other things, on the elaborately retuned AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension with adaptive damping adjustment, the electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential which is now also standard on all C 63 variants, and the dynamic engine mounts, which are part of the standard equipment on all C 63 S models.

Even greater emphasis on brand identity: the exterior design

The exterior of the new C 63 underscores the brand identity of the performance models with the AMG-specific radiator trim with vertical louvres in high-gloss chrome. With a redesigned transverse fin in the outer air inlets, the front apron in A-wing design gives an even stronger emphasis to the width of the vehicle. When viewed from the side, eye-catching features include the sporty side skirts plus aerodynamically optimised AMG light-alloy wheels. Their specifically designed outer aero rings and spoke geometry which has been optimised in the wind tunnel help to improve the air flow around the wheels and thus increase aerodynamic efficiency. The developers aimed for the optimal combination of aerodynamics, weight and brake cooling, for maximum performance and optimum efficiency.

There is a choice of two aerodynamically optimised wheel designs for the C 63: in the standard specification, the vehicles are shod with 18-inch 10-spoke aero-wheels, painted in tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish. Standard on the S-variants and optional for the basic models, there is another, 19-inch design with five twin spokes, also painted in tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish.

Redesigned rear view

The rear view, too, with two remodelled twin tailpipe trim elements in high-gloss chrome, has a muscular look, which is reinforced by the new, more expressive diffuser. The S-versions are additionally provided with a diffuser board. The lateral air curtain look of the rear apron makes for improved air flow at the rear end, as does the spoiler lip on the boot lid (Estate: roof spoiler), which is painted in the vehicle colour. The optional AMG Aerodynamics package for the C 63 Coupé provides an even sportier look: the more expressive front splitter, spoiler lip with integral Gurney flap, broader side skirt inserts, flics in the rear bumper and more expressive diffuser insert are finished in high-gloss black.

New trim and equipment details: the interior design

The interior reinforces the dynamic calibre of the new C 63 with numerous details. The standard specification includes the classic-sporty equipment with black seat covers in ARTICO man-made leather/DINAMICA microfibre, combined with trim in black piano-lacquer look/light longitudinal-grain aluminium. New options for all four body styles include trim in anthracite open-pore oak wood, open-pore walnut plus the combination of longitudinal-grain aluminium for the doors and black open-pore ash wood for the centre console. Additionally available are AMG trim in carbon fibre/light longitudinal-grain aluminium and AMG trim in matt silver fibreglass. The options for the upholstery are nappa leather in black, black with grey accents, red pepper/black, platinum white pearl/black and, as a new option, magma grey/black with yellow contrasting topstitching. For Saloon and Estate, a combination from the designo range comes with diamond quilting in saddle brown/black and platinum white pearl/black.

Performance seats with extended features

The optional AMG Performance seats provide optimum lateral support when adopting a dynamic driving style thanks to the special design of the seat side bolsters of the seat cushion and backrest. As an option, the seat side bolsters can be perfectly adjusted to the body contours by means of built-in air cushions. The Performance seats additionally lend the interior a sporty, distinctive character with their integral head restraints. The seats can not only be heated, but now also climatised in three levels in conjunction with leather upholstery. For the Cabriolet, there is also the optional AIRSCARF neck-level heating. The AMG Performance seats are available in all upholstery options.

Interior with innovative display concept and operating system

Whether with touchpad and Controller, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel or via voice entry: the operating system of the C 63 is just as versatile as it is flexible. All options are aimed at enabling the control tasks to be carried out as conveniently, quickly and appropriately to the situation as possible. Just as flexible is the display of the optional fully digital instrument cluster in front of the driver with 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) screen diagonal, which brings the vehicle functions directly to life with the three AMG-specific display styles of “Classic”, “Sporty” or “Supersport”.

