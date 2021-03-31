Mobility analytics from StreetLight Data available on HERE Marketplace

HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced that StreetLight Data, Inc. (“StreetLight”), the leader in big data analytics for mobility, is making its multi-modal traffic metrics available on the HERE Marketplace.

StreetLight combines machine learning with deep transportation knowledge, vast computing and mobile data resources to provide insights on multiple modes of transportation across North America through its StreetLight InSight® platform. Every month, the company ingests, indexes and processes around forty billion anonymized probes from smart phones and navigation devices in connected cars and trucks. Adding context from numerous other sources like IoT data, parcel data and digital road network data, it develops a view into North America’s vast network of roads, bike lanes and sidewalks.

The aggregated metrics provide rich insights into traffic patterns across North America, spanning vehicle, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian travel. These insights help solve important transportation challenges, ranging from contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions, improving equitable transportation access, to reducing traffic fatalities and beyond.

By using the HERE Marketplace as an additional distribution channel, StreetLight leverages HERE’s extensive ecosystem and reaches customers across industries such as public sector, automotive, mobility and transport & logistics.

StreetLight CEO Laura Schewel said, “By partnering with HERE, we believe we can streamline our customers’ experience. We want to make getting powerful, comprehensive, multimodal insights easier so our customers can spend less time fiddling with data, and more time making critical decisions.”

Jonathan Abon, VP Product Management, Platform at HERE Technologies, said: “By providing access to comprehensive StreetLight traffic analytics via the HERE Marketplace, customers can easily leverage it for their own solutions in order to optimize transportation, traffic management and road safety. By continuously extending the range of available data sets and analytics on the HERE Marketplace, we further strengthen our position as the global, neutral and secure go-to destination to exchange and monetize location assets from trusted sources.

SOURCE: HERE